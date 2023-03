videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's message from Jail says, 'jail cannot break my spirits'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's message has come from jail. He said that sir, you can trouble me by putting me in jail, but you cannot break my spirits, the British also gave trouble to the freedom fighters, but their spirits did not break.