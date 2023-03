videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manoj Tiwari comments on Manish Sisodia's arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi liquor policy scam case. During this, he was questioned twice by the ED and then arrested. In this connection, Manoj Tiwari gave a big statement and said, 'those who loot the public will not be able to escape'