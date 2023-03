videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Saurabh Bhardwaj raises questions on Manish Sisodia's interrogation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

After the interrogation on Tuesday in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case, ED team has again reached Tihar Jail to interrogate Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Commenting on this, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has raised a question and said, 'ED should tell what has been found in the investigation so far?'.