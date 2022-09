Delhi Lt Governor sends legal notice to AAP leaders

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has sent a legal notice to the Aam Aadmi Party and its 5 leaders. Vinay Saxena has sought a reply in 48 hours.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has sent a legal notice to the Aam Aadmi Party and its 5 leaders. Vinay Saxena has sought a reply in 48 hours.