Delhi MCD Election 2022: Campaigning for MCD elections in full swing, Today many leaders of BJP will do roadshow.

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Leaders of political parties are making tall claims and promises to win the MCD elections in Delhi. But what is the impact of these claims and promises on the ground level. BJP has given its full strength in this MCD election. Today many leaders of BJP will do roadshow.