Delhi MCD Election: BJP Councilors creates Ruckus During Standing Committee Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

After Delhi MCD's Mayor Election, proceedings for the election of the Standing Committee took place. After the proceedings were adjourned for the 14th time, elections are once again being held for MCD Standing Committee at the Civic Center today. During this, BJP councilors are raising slogans. See the pictures.