Delhi MCD Election: Voting continues for Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, more than 18% voting till 12 noon

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

Voting continues for 5 hours for Delhi MCD elections. Voter's Turnout Ratio has come out to be 18 percent voting till 12 noon. Know in detail how many people have voted so far and which leaders have come to vote.