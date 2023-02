videoDetails

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Watch India's most advanced road

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Update: The work of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be built from Delhi to Mumbai is going on very fast. The journey from Delhi to Mumbai will be completed in just 12 to 13 hours by the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa today.