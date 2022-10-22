NewsVideos

Delhi-NCR air has become polluted before Diwali

|Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Delhi-NCR air has become polluted before Diwali. One one hand, Delhi AQI level has reached 262 and 401 in Anand Vihar. Faridabad AQI level has reached 303 on the other.

