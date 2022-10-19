NewsVideos

Delhi-NCR: Pollution started increasing once again due to stubble burning

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Once again the pollution levels in the national capital are rising as the farmers in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana are clearing off the crop residue.

All Videos

Monday blues are real, Guinness World Records confirms it
Monday blues are real, Guinness World Records confirms it
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP may release list of candidates today
3:50
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP may release list of candidates today
Himachal Elections: BJP released list of 62 candidates
4:18
Himachal Elections: BJP released list of 62 candidates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to PM Modi
1:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to PM Modi
Congress get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today
1:4
Congress get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today

Trending Videos

Monday blues are real, Guinness World Records confirms it
3:50
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP may release list of candidates today
4:18
Himachal Elections: BJP released list of 62 candidates
1:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to PM Modi
1:4
Congress get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today
Delhi pollution,Delhi air pollution,Pollution in Delhi,delhi pollution news,Air pollution,Air pollution Delhi,Pollution,Air pollution in Delhi,New Delhi air pollution,Delhi,Pollution level in Delhi,New Delhi,delhi pollution 2019,delhi pollution solution,delhi air pollution levels,air pollution in delhi solution,delhi pollution vox,India pollution,Pollution Delhi,delhi pollution today,Delhi NCR pollution,Delhi NCR air pollution,Delhi News,