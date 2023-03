videoDetails

Delhi-NCR: Tremors continues for about a minute, earthquake at 180 KM depth

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Earthquake: Earthquake tremors were felt in many cities of North India including Delhi. Tremors were felt on Tuesday night. The intensity on the Richter scale was measured at 6.6. Earthquake tremors have been felt not only in India but also in Afghanistan and Pakistan.