Delhi News : Chhath Puja will not be held at Yamuna Ghat

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
This year Chhath Puja will not be held at Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Ghat in Delhi, NGT has denied to permission to perform Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghat.

