हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Delhi News : Chhath Puja will not be held at Yamuna Ghat
|
Updated:
Oct 28, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
This year Chhath Puja will not be held at Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Ghat in Delhi, NGT has denied to permission to perform Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghat.
×
All Videos
3:24
Chhath Puja 2022: NGT's big order regarding Chhath Puja
3:42
Pakistan: Imran's SIX Shahbaz's game has 'fix'
1:1
Kerala NIA Raid: NIA's big action in Palakkad, Kerala
6:43
Russia President: Another allegation of Putin on Western countries
19:23
Home Ministers contemplation camp in Surajkund
Trending Videos
3:24
Chhath Puja 2022: NGT's big order regarding Chhath Puja
3:42
Pakistan: Imran's SIX Shahbaz's game has 'fix'
1:1
Kerala NIA Raid: NIA's big action in Palakkad, Kerala
6:43
Russia President: Another allegation of Putin on Western countries
19:23
Home Ministers contemplation camp in Surajkund
Chhath Puja,Chhath Puja 2022,delhi chhath puja,Chhath Puja in Delhi,Yamuna,Yamuna Ghat,Chhath Puja 2021,Chhath Puja Delhi,Chhath Puja song,delhi chhath puja 2022,delhi chhath puja news,Chhath Pooja,dala chhath,delhi ka chhath puja,Chhath,chhat Puja,chath pooja,chatt,chhath puja news,chhath puja songs,chhath puja at yamuna,chhat puja in delhi,puja,chhath puja delhi news,chhath puja at yamuna river,chhath puja in delhi 2021,