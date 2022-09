Delhi News : Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station

A fire broke out near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi on Sunday night. The fire was so terrible that 25 fire tenders together brought it under control.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

