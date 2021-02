Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh cash reward on Deep Sidhu, 3 others

Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of key accused in farmers’ tractor rally violence on January 26. According to reports, the Delhi Police has announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.