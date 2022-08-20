NewsVideos

Delhi Police arrested a hawala agent

Delhi Police has arrested a hawala agent. He used to send money from South Africa to Surat and Mumbai through hawala. The money raised was being sent to Jammu and Kashmir. The special unit of Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the man.

