Delhi Police arrests accused who threatened to explode RSS office

There was a threat to explode the RSS office in Delhi with a bomb. Police has taken major action and arrested the person who made the threat. Delhi Police has started questioning the accused.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

