Delhi Police urges protestors at Shaheen Bagh to clear road

Delhi Police has urged those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Shaheen Bagh to end the road blockade. Delhi Police also took to Twitter to make an appeal. "We appeal to agitators at Road No. 13 A Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings that the complete highway blockade is causing to residents of Delhi & NCR, Senior Citizens, emergency patients and school-going children," Delhi Police said in the tweet.