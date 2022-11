Delhi Primary Schools Shut Due To Increasing Pollution In Delhi-NCR

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Delhi Government held a press conference in view of the increasing pollution in friday. During the press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the decision to close primary schools in Delhi. Along with this, Environmental Minister Gopal Rai announced that 50 percent of Government Staff are allowed to do work from their home. Watch top 10 news of the day.