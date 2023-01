videoDetails

Delhi: Signal of terror received from Pakistan, trailer of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' in Jahangirpuri?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

The suspected terrorists were detained by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Jahangirpuri. During the interrogation of the terrorists, it was revealed that the Hindu leaders of Punjab were the target of the terrorists, now there is big news in this matter that the special cell is looking for four more suspects.