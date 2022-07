Delhi: Violence erupts during candle march in Gandhinagar

A candle march was taken out on Thursday evening in protest against the murder of a woman in Gandhinagar area of ​​Delhi. But the mob turned violent during the march and started vandalizing.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:11 AM IST

A candle march was taken out on Thursday evening in protest against the murder of a woman in Gandhinagar area of ​​Delhi. But the mob turned violent during the march and started vandalizing.