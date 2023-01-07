NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Weather: Sever winter in Delhi-NCR, cold wave along with fog

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Delhi Weather: Severe winter continues in North India. Cold day conditions are also prevailing in the plains of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

All Videos

'Kantap Kand' in Kanpur! Inspector beat BJP leader, workers get demonstrates
2:39
'Kantap Kand' in Kanpur! Inspector beat BJP leader, workers get demonstrates
Breaking News: Leader Jagdanand Singh says- 'Ram Mandir is being built on the land of hatred'
6:49
Breaking News: Leader Jagdanand Singh says- 'Ram Mandir is being built on the land of hatred'
Air India Peegate: Shankar Mishra get arrests for misbehave with a woman in flight
10:24
Air India Peegate: Shankar Mishra get arrests for misbehave with a woman in flight
Uttarakhand News: Pain and Fear in Joshimath town over large cracks in Homes
7:19
Uttarakhand News: Pain and Fear in Joshimath town over large cracks in Homes
Zee Top 50: Center Govt big action on organization link to Jaish-e-Mohammed
7:8
Zee Top 50: Center Govt big action on organization link to Jaish-e-Mohammed

Trending Videos

2:39
'Kantap Kand' in Kanpur! Inspector beat BJP leader, workers get demonstrates
6:49
Breaking News: Leader Jagdanand Singh says- 'Ram Mandir is being built on the land of hatred'
10:24
Air India Peegate: Shankar Mishra get arrests for misbehave with a woman in flight
7:19
Uttarakhand News: Pain and Fear in Joshimath town over large cracks in Homes
7:8
Zee Top 50: Center Govt big action on organization link to Jaish-e-Mohammed
Delhi,Delhi Weather,Delhi weather today news,Delhi weather news,Delhi weather today,Delhi weather report,delhi temperature news,Delhi temperature,Delhi temperature today,Delhi Cold,delhi cold wave 2022,delhi cold news,Delhi cold wave,delhi cold today,winters,winters 2022,winter 2022,Winter in Delhi,winter in delhi 2022,winter in delhi news,winter in delhi today,Temperature,temperature in dehi,temperature in delhi today,Zee News,Hindi News,Kanpur,