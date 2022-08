Democracy is being murdered in our country - Rahul Gandhi

In the midst of nationwide protests against the government, Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference that democracy in the country is now only in memories. Watch the big things of Rahul Gandhi's speech.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

In the midst of nationwide protests against the government, Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference that democracy in the country is now only in memories. Watch the big things of Rahul Gandhi's speech.