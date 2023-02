videoDetails

Demonstration outside Uddhav Thackeray's house, Shinde faction get the mark of bow and arrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) has given a decision in favor of the Eknath Shinde faction. The Eknath Shinde faction has got the name and election symbol of the Shiv Sena party, the bow and arrow. Due to this, the Uddhav Thackeray group has got a big blow. The party formed by Uddhav Thackeray's father is no longer with him.