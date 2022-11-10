NewsVideos

Dera follower Pradeep Singh accused in sacrilege case shot dead in Faridkot

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
In Faridkot, Pradeep Singh accused in sacrilege case was shot dead by unknown bike riders. A gunman has also been injured in this whole incident.

