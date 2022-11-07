NewsVideos

Desh Superfast: 'EWS reservation discriminatory'- Justice Bhatt

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment desh Superfast' is a part of Zee News' important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah

Trending Videos

3:41
Himachal elections: Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP in Himachal rally
3:0
Gujarat Election 2022: 'Vote for Congress and AAP' means BJP's victory - Asaduddin Owaisi
1:43
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain targeted Owaisi | Watch
3:28
BJP leader Hardik Patel made big claim about Gujarat elections
5:4
Badhir News : Nothing unconstitutional in EWS - Amit Shah
Superfast,Superfast News,zee superfast,superfast 50,superfast zee,50 superfast news,superfast zee news,superfast zee hindi,zee news superfast 50,zee news superfast live,superfast zee news today,zee news superfast 50 today,zee news superfast khabren,Desh Superfast,superfast hindi news,Speed News,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Rahul Gandhi,Bihar,owaisi gujrat visit,aap in gujrat,bjp in gujrat,gujrat election,