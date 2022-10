Desh Superfast: Sambit Patra targets Rahul Gandhi over Himachal elections

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party held a press conference today regarding the upcoming Himachal elections. In this press conference, Sambit Patra hit hard on Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul does not consider Himachal as his own