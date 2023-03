videoDetails

Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed expresses his apprehension about his murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umeshpal murder case, has been handed over to the UP police. As soon as he sat in the UP police van, Atiq Ahmed expressed his apprehension about his murder. So after the medical examination, Atiq Ahmed's blood pressure has been found to be increased.