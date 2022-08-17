NewsVideos

Deshhit: Chinese vessel docks at Sri Lankan port despite Indian concern

China's modern spy ship Yuan Wang-5 has reached Hambanthota port in Sri Lanka. The arrival of this ship at Hambantota Port means that in South India, India's naval bases and nuclear installations will be on China's radar.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
China's modern spy ship Yuan Wang-5 has reached Hambanthota port in Sri Lanka. The arrival of this ship at Hambantota Port means that in South India, India's naval bases and nuclear installations will be on China's radar.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Deshhit,india objects to chinese spy ship reaching sri lanka,chinese spy ship in sri lanka,chinese spy ship yuan wang-5 reaches sri lanka,chinese spy ship reaches lanka,chinese spy ship threat to india,Raising security concerns unjustified,chinese spy ship reaches sri lanka latest news updates,lanka asks china to defer visit,sri lanka asks china to defer spy ship arrival,indian government objects to chinese spy ship reaching sri lanka,