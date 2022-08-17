Deshhit: Chinese vessel docks at Sri Lankan port despite Indian concern

China's modern spy ship Yuan Wang-5 has reached Hambanthota port in Sri Lanka. The arrival of this ship at Hambantota Port means that in South India, India's naval bases and nuclear installations will be on China's radar.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:33 AM IST

China's modern spy ship Yuan Wang-5 has reached Hambanthota port in Sri Lanka. The arrival of this ship at Hambantota Port means that in South India, India's naval bases and nuclear installations will be on China's radar.