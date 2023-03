videoDetails

Deshhit: CM Yogi Adityanath remembers Moosewala's father

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Sidhu Musewala's father stood up from the stage and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Musewala's father said that we are missing Yogi today. I guarantee that Lok Sabha elections will be held. So you will be forced to vote for Yogi.