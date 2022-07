Deshhit: Draupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday

Tomorrow India will get a new tribal president. Draupadi Murmu, who hails from a small village in Orissa. Chief Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Droupadi Murmu.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

