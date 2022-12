videoDetails

Deshhit: 'France' sent 36th Rafale to India amid clash with China

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

After tension with China, the Indian Army is fully deployed on the border. Meanwhile, France has handed over the 36th fighter aircraft of Rafale consignment to India. Rafale is such a deadly aircraft that it can reach the LAC within minutes from its base.