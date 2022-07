Deshhit: Gauhar Chishti sent to 7-day police custody

Ajmer is ashamed because of all the 4 Chishti of Ajmer who have raised inflammatory slogans. However, Gauhar Chishti was arrested from Hyderabad.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Ajmer is ashamed because of all the 4 Chishti of Ajmer who have raised inflammatory slogans. However, Gauhar Chishti was arrested from Hyderabad.