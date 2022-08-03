NewsVideos

Deshhit: How China reacted to US Parliament speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan?

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China has issued threat after her arrival in Taiwan. China has said that those who are playing with fire will have to pay the price.

|Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:53 AM IST
US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China has issued threat after her arrival in Taiwan. China has said that those who are playing with fire will have to pay the price.

All Videos

DNA: America all set to answer China!
8:49
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
16:45
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
7:31
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
8:3
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
"They never recognised his contribution but PM Modi did" says family of Pingali Venkayya | India

Trending Videos

8:49
DNA: America all set to answer China!
16:45
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
7:31
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
8:3
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
"They never recognised his contribution but PM Modi did" says family of Pingali Venkayya | India
Deshhit,china threat on nancy pelosi taiwan visit,Nancy Pelosi,nancy pelosi taiwan,nancy pelosi visit taiwan,pelosi taiwan visit,pelosi taiwan visit big news,pelosi taiwan,Taiwan,nancy pelosi asia visit,nanacy pelosi taiwan,house speaker nancy pelosi,nancy pelosi china taiwan,us visit taiwan,how will beijing respond to pelosi taiwan visit,pelosi's visit to taiwan,China Taiwan,Taiwan China,china reaction on nancy pelosi taiwan visit,china threat to nancy pelosi,