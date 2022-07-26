NewsVideos

Deshhit: How long will the process of killing in Prophet's name continue

In the name of religious bigotry, efforts are constantly being made to spoil the atmosphere of the country. In the name of the prophet, Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe were killed by slitting their throats in Amravati. A shocking incident has also come to light from Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, where the dead body of a youth was found on the railway track. Now it is being investigated whether the youth has posted in support of Nupur Sharma. In such a situation, the question is how long will the process of killing in the name of the Prophet continue.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
