Deshhit: How old is PM Modi's relationship with Mana Village?

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham today. Today the Prime Minister of the country also reached Mana village and from here he also gifted many projects to the people of Uttarakhand. Today in Deshhit, see how old is the relationship of Modi with Mana?