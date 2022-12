videoDetails

Deshhit: Long queue of dead bodies in China, how prepared is India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

After the increase in Corona cases, China started sealing the border on December 24, but now the government has decided to open the border from January 8. Amidst the havoc of Corona in China, a line of dead bodies has been spread. How ready is India to deal with Corona?