Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states

The coming of the monsoon season in India has caused a havoc in the entire nation due to heavy rainfall. More than half of the states are facing flood-like situation. The worst affected states in the country are Maharashtra and Gujarat.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

