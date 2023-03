videoDetails

Deshhit: New CCTV video of Umesh Pal murder case surfaces!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

A new video of the shootout has surfaced. In this new CCTV video of Umesh Pal murder case, Umesh is seen escaping from death during the shootout. It is being claimed that the one who opened fire is Atiq's son Asad.