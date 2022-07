Deshhit: PFI accused of preparing 'Human Missiles' against Hindus

Today in Deshhit, we will tell you how PFI is being accused of preparing 'human missiles' against Hindus. Similar to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif, the jihadi module of PFI which has been exposed in Telangana's Nizamabad is surprising in itself.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

