Deshhit: PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Dausa in Rajasthan. Now by this expressway, you will reach Delhi from Mumbai in just 12 hours. Whereas earlier it used to take 26 hours. So it will reach from Delhi to Jaipur in just 3:30 hours.