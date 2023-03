videoDetails

Deshhit: Punjab government's lawyer told in the court that Amritpal's connection with G-20

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

In the Amritpal Singh case, the Punjab and Haryana court, reprimanding the Punjab government's lawyer, asked how Amritpal ran away? After which the lawyer said that the police was busy because of the G-20 programme. A new CCTV video of Amritpal is in front. In this video, Amritpal himself is seen driving the car.