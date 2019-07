Deshhit: Ranchi court directs Richa Bharti to distribute 5 Qurans for making communal remarks

A 19-year-old girl has been asked by a Ranchi court to distribute five copies of Quran as a punishment for posting a communal post on social media. Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar directed Richa Bharti to donate a copy of the holy book to Anjuman Islamia Committee and rest four to the libraries of different schools and colleges.