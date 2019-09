Deshhit: Sardar Patel's dreams are getting fulfilled after decades, says PM Modi

To celebrate 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad, his home state. He was at Kevadia, from where he proceeded to meet his nonagenarian mother, Hiraben, in Gujarat’s Raisan village to seek her blessings. At the 'Statue of Unity' site, PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by saying that the country is witnessing the fulfillment of Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', India is trying to complete works that were left after independence.