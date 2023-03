videoDetails

Deshhit: Section 144 implemented in Lahore, Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

There is an uproar in Pakistan, before the rally of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, there was a ruckus in Lahore and in the meantime Section 144 has been implemented. Lathicharge and tear gas have been released on Imran's supporters.