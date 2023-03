videoDetails

Deshhit: Stay Away from the craze of reels!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Many different incidents have come in the news regarding reel making. The young generation is engaged in the desire to get followers on social media, due to which there is a competition. In the matter of reels, people are not backing down even from taking trouble.