Deshhit: 'Swadeshi salute' of 21 guns on Kartavya Path

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, the history of India changed in 52 seconds today on the path of duty. Today is the first Republic Day when the tricolor flag was saluted with indigenous cannon. Today, in the interest of the country, see the pictures of salami from the indigenous cannon.