Deshhit: The 'black secret' of the biggest blast

The Twin Towers will be demolished tomorrow at 2.30 pm. Its countdown has started. People living in nearby flats have been told to leave their flats by tomorrow morning. The team of Zee News has prepared the report after reaching ground zero.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

The Twin Towers will be demolished tomorrow at 2.30 pm. Its countdown has started. People living in nearby flats have been told to leave their flats by tomorrow morning. The team of Zee News has prepared the report after reaching ground zero.