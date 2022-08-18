Deshhit: The fight over Savarkar, came on Hindu-Muslim?

Veer Savarkar is a name on which the political battle between BJP and Congress has been going on for many years. Once again politics has started in Karnataka in the name of Savarkar. Controversy has started here regarding the poster of Veer Savarkar. Congress has threatened that if the poster is not removed then they will launch a big agitation.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

