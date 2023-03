videoDetails

Deshhit: The Prime Ministers of Pakistan looted gifts worth crores.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

In Pakistan, the Prime Minister loots government gifts along with the people of the country. In the Toshakhana case, the sword of arrest is hanging on former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Not only Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif and other PMs are also included in this loot list.