Deshhit: US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaches Taiwan's capital

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China had also issued a warning to America regarding his visit. In such a situation, her arrival in Taiwan is being considered a strong answer to China.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China had also issued a warning to America regarding his visit. In such a situation, her arrival in Taiwan is being considered a strong answer to China.