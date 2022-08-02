NewsVideos

Deshhit: US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaches Taiwan's capital

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China had also issued a warning to America regarding his visit. In such a situation, her arrival in Taiwan is being considered a strong answer to China.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
